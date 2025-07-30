Brazil Sanctions “Israel” over Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira announced that, as part of the punitive measures, Brasilia was to halt exports of military equipment to the occupation entity.

Addressing a high-level United Nations conference on Palestine in New York, Vieira declared that “The nation had also chosen to launch investigations into goods imported from illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.”

“These are the legal actions that states can take now. The credibility of the international order depends on this non-selective application. What we need now is political will and a robust process to follow up on this conference,” Vieira stressed.

The announcement followed earlier decisions on the part of the country to suspend military procurement from "Israel", recall its ambassador from "Tel Aviv", and delay the appointment of a new "Israeli" diplomat in Brasília.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Vieira insisted, “When faced with credible allegations of genocide, invoking international law is not enough; we must apply it with determination.”

He referenced the International Court of Justice [ICJ]’s 2024 guidelines urging nations to uphold obligations related to the illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories, underscoring Brazil’s commitment to ensuring accountability, according to reports.

The top diplomat went on to assert that his country “will not tolerate 'Israel's' continued impunity.”

He then detailed some other actions that his country had chosen to take in the face of the genocide that has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far.

Vieira pointed to Brazil’s decision to actively participate in the genocide case that has been brought before the ICJ by South Africa, based on the Genocide Convention.

Brasilia, he stated, had also decided to throw support behind the establishment of a mechanism akin to the UN’s Special Committee against Apartheid to address “Israel’s” extreme racial discrimination against Palestinians.