Yemen Strikes “Ben Gurion” Airport in Support of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF], Brigadier General Yihya Saree, announced on Tuesday that the missile force carried out a precision military operation targeting “Ben Gurion” Airport in occupied Yafa using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

In an official statement, Saree confirmed that the operation successfully hit its intended target, resulting in mass panic among millions of "Israeli" settlers and the disruption of airport operations.

Saree emphasized that the missile strike was a response to the ongoing genocide committed by the "Israeli" occupation in the Gaza Strip and a show of support for the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

He stated that military operations by the YAF will continue until the blockade on Gaza is lifted and the aggression is halted.

Saree stressed that Yemen, its people, leadership, and armed forces, will persist in their operations in solidarity with the oppressed and starving people of Palestine.

He reaffirmed that Yemen stands with the Resistance, offering backing to its steadfastness as it endures the siege and aggression alone and unsupported.

In a direct message to the Palestinian people, Saree said, "Your brothers, your people, and your kin in Yemen are with you and stand beside you. We will do all that is in our power as a duty to you."

Earlier on Tuesday, the "Israeli" occupation forces reported the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories. Air raid sirens sounded in "Tel Aviv", al-Quds, and the Askalan area.

According to "Israeli" Channel 12, air traffic at “Ben Gurion” Airport was suspended following the missile launch, with both takeoffs and landings temporarily halted.