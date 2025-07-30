Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Australia Slams “Israel” For Denying Gaza Starvation

Australia Slams “Israel” For Denying Gaza Starvation
folder_openMore from Asian States access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed "Israeli" claims that there is no starvation in Gaza as "beyond comprehension", following such allegations by "Israeli" PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the “Israeli” Embassy in Australia.

Albanese additionally raised concerns over "Israel’s" restrictions preventing journalists from entering the war-torn Palestinian territory, as the Greens party intensified pressure on the government by pushing for additional sanctions against members of "Israel".

During Labor’s caucus meeting, PM Albanese condemned "Israel’s” claims, citing Netanyahu’s reported remarks and comments by deputy ambassador Amir Meron.

In a Monday briefing, "Israeli" deputy ambassador Amir Meron reportedly told journalists that "Israel" viewed images of starving Palestinians as "false pictures" from what he described as a "false campaign being led by Hamas," adding that "Israel" does not "recognize any famine or starvation in the Gaza Strip."

During Tuesday's Labor Party meeting, Albanese dismissed such claims as "beyond comprehension" while calling for caution regarding health information provided by Hamas.

However, he still emphasized that "Israel's" restrictions on journalists entering Gaza had prevented independent verification of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the territory.

When asked by Husic about a timeline for Palestinian statehood recognition, Albanese avoided committing to a specific timeframe.

However, according to Guardian Australia, he quoted Nelson Mandela-It always seems impossible until it’s done” —- some attendees saw as a sign that recognition could soon become achievable.

Albanese previously stated that "Israel" is breaching international laws in Gaza by blocking humanitarian aid from entering the war-bereaved territory, telling ABC program Insiders in a Sunday interview, “Quite clearly it is a breach of international law to stop food being delivered which was a decision that 'Israel' made in March."

On Tuesday, the Greens called on Australia to impose sanctions on "Israel" similar to those on Russia, targeting Netanyahu’s officials with travel bans and asset freezes.

 

Israel Palestine australia GazaUnderAttack

Comments

  1. Related News
Australia Slams “Israel” For Denying Gaza Starvation

Australia Slams “Israel” For Denying Gaza Starvation

8 hours ago
Yemen Strikes “Ben Gurion” Airport in Support of Gaza

Yemen Strikes “Ben Gurion” Airport in Support of Gaza

9 hours ago
Iran’s Plan for Global Reach at Malaysia Halal Expo

Iran’s Plan for Global Reach at Malaysia Halal Expo

one day ago
Imam Khamenei: Iran Never to Abandon Religion, Knowledge

Imam Khamenei: Iran Never to Abandon Religion, Knowledge

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 30-07-2025 Hour: 06:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen possessed deep religious and political awareness, especially in the last ten years of his life, during which he pursued more profound religious knowledge.
Sayyed Mohsen served effectively as the Chief of Staff during the support operations, maintaining constant communication with His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah until his martyrdom. Ask ChatGPT
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen was the founder of Hezbollah’s naval unit and played a central role in overseeing the martyrdom operations, including that of Sheikh Asaad Bro.
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen was one of the key figures who contributed to the liberation of the South and the victory of the July War. He remained in the operations room for all 33 days without leaving.
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen led the confrontations in Kafra and Yater following the assassination of Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, and later commanded a group of fighters after the party decided to send a mission to Bosnia.