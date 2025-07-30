Australia Slams “Israel” For Denying Gaza Starvation

By Staff, Agencies

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese slammed "Israeli" claims that there is no starvation in Gaza as "beyond comprehension", following such allegations by "Israeli" PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the “Israeli” Embassy in Australia.

Albanese additionally raised concerns over "Israel’s" restrictions preventing journalists from entering the war-torn Palestinian territory, as the Greens party intensified pressure on the government by pushing for additional sanctions against members of "Israel".

During Labor’s caucus meeting, PM Albanese condemned "Israel’s” claims, citing Netanyahu’s reported remarks and comments by deputy ambassador Amir Meron.

In a Monday briefing, "Israeli" deputy ambassador Amir Meron reportedly told journalists that "Israel" viewed images of starving Palestinians as "false pictures" from what he described as a "false campaign being led by Hamas," adding that "Israel" does not "recognize any famine or starvation in the Gaza Strip."

During Tuesday's Labor Party meeting, Albanese dismissed such claims as "beyond comprehension" while calling for caution regarding health information provided by Hamas.

However, he still emphasized that "Israel's" restrictions on journalists entering Gaza had prevented independent verification of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the territory.

When asked by Husic about a timeline for Palestinian statehood recognition, Albanese avoided committing to a specific timeframe.

However, according to Guardian Australia, he quoted Nelson Mandela-It always seems impossible until it’s done” —- some attendees saw as a sign that recognition could soon become achievable.

Albanese previously stated that "Israel" is breaching international laws in Gaza by blocking humanitarian aid from entering the war-bereaved territory, telling ABC program Insiders in a Sunday interview, “Quite clearly it is a breach of international law to stop food being delivered which was a decision that 'Israel' made in March."

On Tuesday, the Greens called on Australia to impose sanctions on "Israel" similar to those on Russia, targeting Netanyahu’s officials with travel bans and asset freezes.