Qalibaf: ’Israel’s’ Gaza Massacres Echo Nazi Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has condemned "Israel's" "systematic massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which he likened to atrocities the Nazis committed during the Second World War.

Addressing the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in the Swiss city of Geneva, Qalibaf highlighted the significance of the international gathering.

He stated that high-profile parliamentarians from across the globe have convened at the event, held from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations, to advance the cause of justice in response to a wave of aggression that threatens to push humanity toward the abyss.

He said a catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza, which is unparalleled and could only be compared to the darkest pages of human history.

“We are witnessing the emergence of the Nazis of the 21st century. A regime, which through cold-bloodedness and a [grim] scenario, is waging a campaign of aggression that seems to have sprung from the nightmares of the most horrific crimes in history,” the senior Iranian legislator noted.

Qalibaf said that Zionists, as the Nazis of the 21st century, must be stopped before humanity is drowned forever in the whirlpool of oppression.

He also underlined the need to address the root causes, repercussions, and factors affecting the ongoing Gaza war, and to take proper action to resolve the issue.

“Gaza today is not simply an expanse of land, but rather an abattoir and a crime scene. It is a slaughterhouse built out of a terrible and wicked mentality that swallows humanity within itself. What is happening in Gaza is not war; it is a systematic massacre,” Qalibaf stated.

“The inaction of international institutions in response to these actions raised serious questions about the credibility and effectiveness of international peacekeeping structures, including the UN Security Council,” he stated.

In parallel, the Iranian official underlined that his country’s retaliatory response to "Israeli" assaults was within the framework of its right to self-defense, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic neither relied on international institutions nor on hollow promises of great powers during the June 13-25 war.