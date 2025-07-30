Report: ’Israel’ Plots Complete Gaza Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" is reportedly considering an unprecedented blockade on densely populated areas within the Gaza Strip, which would include halting the entry of food, water, and humanitarian aid.

The scheme, disclosed by "Israeli" Channel 10 Kan on Tuesday, is under discussion within the "Israeli" Security Ministry amid a lack of progress in captives exchange negotiations with Hamas.

The potential blockade follows the end of Operation “Gideon's Chariots”, which failed to make headway on the issue of captured "Israelis".

Although no final decision has been made, Kan reported that an expanded cabinet meeting is expected to be held in the coming days to debate the proposal.

According to the channel, more than two million Palestinians are currently concentrated in three primary areas: Gaza City, the central refugee camps, and the so-called humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi. The "Israeli" security and military establishment is evaluating whether to impose the blockade on all three locations simultaneously or in phases.

The plan includes preventing any humanitarian aid, whether delivered by trucks or via airdrops, from entering the targeted zones.

A central component of the proposal involves offering unrestricted access to food, water, electricity, and aid to those who leave the besieged zones. This measure is seen as an attempt to isolate the Palestinian Resistance.

Quoting security sources, the channel reported, "Hamas' refusal to move toward a deal forces "Israel" to resort to such a step," despite mounting global calls to end the war and growing concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

"Israel" reportedly hopes that negotiations over a captive exchange will advance before such drastic measures are implemented, according to Kan.

Moreover, Netanyahu has convened a new cabinet session to discuss a range of military options, including the division of the Gaza Strip, the imposition of a military administration, and direct control over food supply lines to major population centers.

The proposal also includes continued efforts to push residents from the north of Gaza to the south.

During these discussions, the "Israeli" Chief of Staff reportedly informed cabinet members that the IOF has reached a point where "the war’s objectives are conflicting," calling for clear directives should the government choose to alter the military course.

Kan noted that while these plans remain under consideration and have not been finalized, mediation efforts are ongoing. However, no significant breakthroughs have been reported so far.