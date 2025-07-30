15 More Western Countries Consider Recognizing A Palestinian State

By Staff, Agencies

15 more countries are expected to work toward recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, during a conference initiated by France and Saudi Arabia at UN headquarters in New York.

Among the countries that have expressed willingness for recognition are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, San Marino and additional countries, some of which have already published similar recognition in the past, including Spain, Ireland and Norway.

“In New York, together with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X account, following a conference aimed at reviving the so-called “two-state” solution.

The joint statement by the ministers of these 15 countries stated that recognizing the Palestinian state “is an external step toward achieving the two-state solution,” and they called on other countries to join this effort.

This came within the framework of the "Promoting the Two-State Solution" conference, organized by the United Nations and led by France and Saudi Arabia, and supported by a number of participating countries, including Britain, Qatar, Turkey, and Brazil.

In the same context, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the country would recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly meetings to halt the work, as this reflects "Malta's commitment to peace in the Middle East."

Earlier, the United Kingdom has said it would recognize Palestine as a state unless the “Israeli” government “takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza,” as global anger mounts over the war in the Palestinian territory.

“We demand an immediate ceasefire to stop the slaughter, that the UN be allowed to send humanitarian assistance into Gaza on a continuing basis to prevent starvation, and the immediate release of the hostages,” a statement from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said Tuesday.