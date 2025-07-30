Please Wait...

40 EU Lawmakers Urge Sanctions, Trade Suspension Over "Israeli" Gaza Atrocities

40 EU Lawmakers Urge Sanctions, Trade Suspension Over “Israeli” Gaza Atrocities
6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A coalition of 40 members of the European Parliament from across the political spectrum has called on the European Union to take “decisive” action against the apartheid “Israeli” entity in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers urged the EU to suspend its trade agreement with the “Israeli” entity and impose sanctions on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing grave violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The legislators also condemned what they described as “blatant breaches” of international norms and called on Hamas to release “Israeli” captives. “Future generations will judge today’s leaders on their response, or lack thereof, to the atrocities in Gaza,” the statement read. “The time for moral cowardice is over, and action must be swift.”

The initiative comes as the United Nations and humanitarian agencies warn of looming famine and mass starvation in Gaza, where at least 60,034 Palestinians — primarily women and children — have been martyred and nearly 149,000 others injured since October 7, 2023.

The MEPs are demanding the suspension of the EU-“Israel” Association Agreement, which governs trade and political relations between the two sides.

They argue that it is the EU’s most effective tool to pressure the entity into ending its military campaign and easing the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged coastal enclave.

Their statement also called for individual sanctions on top “Israeli” officials, including far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich — figures already sanctioned by the UK and Norway.

On Monday, the European Commission proposed a limited suspension of “Israel’s” access to Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation program. However, the lawmakers insist this step falls far short of the level of accountability required, warning that “mere words of condemnation are inadequate”.

The signatories represent 15 of the EU’s 27 member states — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — and span six political groupings, from The Left to the center-right European People’s Party. MEP Evin Incir of the Socialists and Democrats group noted that more lawmakers are expected to sign on in the coming days.

“Our concerns are directed at both the European Commission and EU member states,” Incir said. “They must be far more decisive in confronting the unfolding catastrophe in Gaza.”

The pressure comes amid growing international legal scrutiny of “Israel’s” conduct.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former War minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Separately, the International Court of Justice is hearing a genocide case against the apartheid “Israeli” entity related to its actions in Gaza.

