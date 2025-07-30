Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyred Cmdr. Sayyed Fouad Shokor

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Beirut time, on the first martyrdom anniversary of senior jihadi commander Sayyed Fouad Ali Shokor [Sayyed Mohsen].

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

 

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah IslamicResistance FouadShokor

Comments

Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen had a unique and profound spiritual connection with Lady Zahra and Imam Hussein, peace be upon them.
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen possessed deep religious and political awareness, especially in the last ten years of his life, during which he pursued more profound religious knowledge.
Sayyed Mohsen served effectively as the Chief of Staff during the support operations, maintaining constant communication with His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah until his martyrdom. Ask ChatGPT
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen was the founder of Hezbollah’s naval unit and played a central role in overseeing the martyrdom operations, including that of Sheikh Asaad Bro.
Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Mohsen was one of the key figures who contributed to the liberation of the South and the victory of the July War. He remained in the operations room for all 33 days without leaving.