Canada Continues Arms Transfers to “Israel” despite Official Denials

By Staff, Agencies

Canada has continued to supply weapons to “Israel” during its genocide in Gaza, contradicting official claims that such exports had stopped, a new investigation reveals.

Published by Arms Embargo Now Campaign [AEN] on Tuesday, newly uncovered shipping records and Israeli regime data show 47 documented shipments of military components from Canadian manufacturers to “Israeli” weapons firms between October 2023 and July 2025.

This includes over 421,000 bullets, with one shipment of 175,000 in April 2025.

Three cartridge shipments from a Quebec-based General Dynamics facility were also sent just nine days after Canada pledged to block munitions exports. These exports primarily supplied Elbit Systems, “Israel’s” largest arms manufacturer.

This comes as former Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as current Prime Minister Mark Carney, have repeatedly insisted that Canada has restricted arms exports to “Israel”, this report uncovers.

Activists in Ottawa protest Canada’s largest weapons and military convention as Palestinians are being murdered during “Israel’s” genocidal war in Gaza.

In March 2024, Canada’s parliament passed a non-binding motion urging the government to suspend further arms sales to “Israel”.

As pressure continued to mount, in September of last year, Joly announced that the government had not approved any new export permits for “Israel” since January 8, 2024.

This report, however, unveils the hidden reality behind Canada’s public statements on arms exports to “Israel”, revealing a systematic deception that has enabled the flow of Canadian-made weapons directly into one of the deadliest military aggressions in modern history.

Canada is currently breaching its own domestic legislation and international legal obligations by continuing to supply arms to “Israel” amid the ongoing ethnic cleansing and widespread starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

Several Western countries have continued to supply lethal weapons to “Israel” despite the enormous human toll caused by its genocide in the Palestinian territory.