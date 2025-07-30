Iran’s Deputy FM Says Tehran Will Pursue US-’Israeli’ Aggression Through Legal Channels

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian official has underscored the Islamic Republic’s determination to follow up on the recent US-"Israeli" aggression on Iranian soil through legal channels.

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the statement in an interview with the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on the sidelines of a ceremony in the capital Tehran that commemorated the 40th day of those martyred in the 12-day war last month.

Gharibabadi stressed that the Islamic Republic’s legal follow-up after the recent aggression is an important part of the work as the US-"Israeli" crime was completely in contravention of international law, the UN Charter, and human rights.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said two reports concerning legal violations during the aggression by the US and the Zionist entity and the martyrdom of children, women, and families had been prepared, and their documentation work was almost complete.

“The aggressors received a firm response, but now our job is to legally follow up on it … The documentation work is almost complete. Some comprehensive international reports have been prepared and registered with the Security Council and the United Nations,” Gharibabadi said.

“Regretfully, legal work in the international arena is intertwined with political stances and approaches, but this should not culminate in disappointment,” he added.

“The first stage is to register and document these crimes, file a lawsuit, and pursue it seriously. If it yields results, that will be excellent, and we must exert all our efforts to achieve that outcome. Even if it fails, we should not abandon the work, and it should remain at the top of the Islamic Republic's priorities as a primary claim.”