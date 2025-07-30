US Pressures Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah before ’Israeli’ Withdrawal: Report

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese government has reportedly come under heavy pressure from the United States to force the disarmament of Hezbollah before talks can resume on the withdrawal of "Israeli" forces from the country.

Washington and Beirut have been in negotiations for nearly six weeks over a US-drafted roadmap that would see Hezbollah disarmed in exchange for "Israel" halting its airstrikes and withdrawing troops from the five positions it occupies in southern Lebanon.

Reuters cited five Lebanese sources—including officials and diplomats—as saying that Washington has intensified pressure on Beirut to hold a cabinet vote to disarm Hezbollah.

“Without a public commitment from Lebanese ministers, the US will no longer dispatch envoy Thomas Barrack to Beirut for negotiations, nor pressure 'Israel' to stop airstrikes or withdraw troops from southern Lebanon,” the sources said.

In an earlier report, Reuters said Barrack had informed Lebanese officials that they have until November—or the end of the year at the latest—to disarm the resistance group.

Lebanon, in response, has demanded "Israel’s" full withdrawal from the country.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has insisted that the US must first ensure "Israel" halts its airstrikes and fully implements the ceasefire agreement reached last year between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to the sources, "Israel" rejected Berri’s proposal late last week. Following that, Washington began insisting that the Lebanese cabinet vote on Hezbollah’s disarmament without delay.

“The US is saying there’s no more Barrack, no more papers back and forth—the Council of Ministers should take a decision, and then we can continue discussions. They can’t wait any longer,” one Lebanese source said.

During a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut last week, Barrack reportedly told him that Washington cannot “compel” "Israel" to act.

In a post on X after the visit, Barrack said, “As long as Hezbollah retains arms, words will not suffice. The government and Hezbollah need to fully commit and act now in order to avoid consigning the Lebanese people to the stumbling status quo.”

Hezbollah has consistently maintained that it will not consider disarmament unless "Israel" first ceases its attacks on Lebanon.