Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah Will Never Surrender, Hand Over Its Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said that the resistance movement Hezbollah will never accept handing over its weapons to "Israel."

The Hezbollah SG emphasized that the munitions are necessary in order to preserve Lebanon’s national sovereignty in the face of the entity’s aggression.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast from the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Wednesday.

He said those who are calling for Hezbollah’s disarmament are serving the "Israeli" interests, and are aligning themselves with the Zionist enemy.

He condemned efforts to disarm the resistance front as surrendering to "Israel," stressing the need for national unity, defense, and reconstruction.

“Every call to disarm us means weakening Lebanon’s strength. Disarming Hezbollah will let 'Israel' expand its occupation and assert control over the Lebanese soil,” Sheikh Qassem pointed out.

The Hezbollah chief cautioned that Lebanon faces mounting challenges from both regional powers and internal turmoil.

He warned that Lebanon faces an existential threat — not only from "Israel," but also from the United States and the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, under the guise of the “New Middle East.”

Sheikh Qassem highlighted that the "Israeli" enemy will not stop at its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, and is awaiting Hezbollah’s disarmament to expand its illegal settlement construction activities.

The Hezbollah leader stated that Lebanese state officials would not be able to rebuild the country amid ongoing "Israeli" aggression and attempts to divest the Arab nation of its strength.

“Those who truly want to help Lebanon should support its economy and reconstruction,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem underscored that Hezbollah will work simultaneously in both domains of resistance and state reconstruction.

He stated that the US is emboldening the "Israeli" entity to continue its violations of the ceasefire agreement, and is stirring sedition among Lebanese parties.

“They (enemies) thought Hezbollah had become weak. They were, however, surprised by the strong political and popular presence of the party during the funerals of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as in the municipal elections,” Sheikh Qassem said.

Turning to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sheikh Qassem described the unfolding atrocities there as organized, brutal and unparalleled criminality, which is being carried out just before the eyes of the international community.

“The Zionist enemy is starving children, bombing tent encampments for displaced Palestinians, and blocking deliveries of formula urgently needed for infants — all with US support — as part of attempts to force Palestinians into submission,” he stated.

“Where are Arab states and countries claiming to advocate for human rights? Why don’t we see any concrete measures against 'Israel'?” the Hezbollah chief questioned.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Qassem paid tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, who was assassinated in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran, last year.

“Haniyeh well managed to present Palestine as the foremost issue of the world,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem also paid homage to top-ranking Hezbollah military commander Sayyed Fouad Shokor, who was assassinated in an "Israeli" airstrike on July 30 last year in the suburbs of southern Beirut.

“He was one of the key figures who contributed to the liberation of southern Lebanon and victory in the 33-Day War of 2006. He was present at Hezbollah’s operations room throughout the conflict.

“The martyred commander was the founder of Hezbollah’s naval unit, and played a leading role in overseeing retaliatory operations,” the Hezbollah chief said.