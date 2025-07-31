Yemeni Drones Pierce ‘Israeli’ Missile Systems, Sana’a Calls Muslims to Rise for Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have flown five explosive-laden drones past the "Israeli" occupation entity’s missile systems, hitting three different targets in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The forces announced the operations in a statement on Wednesday, identifying one of the targets as a sensitive site in "Jaffa", south of the city of "Tel Aviv".

The other two strikes hit military targets lying in the occupied city of Askalan [Ashkelon] in the central part of the occupied territories and the "Negev" Desert that spans across the territories’ southern sphere, respectively.

“The operations successfully achieved their objectives,” said spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

As in the previous statements, the servicemen vowed to sustain their strikes as long as "Israel" continued its October 2023-present war of genocide on the Gaza Strip, and a simultaneous near-total siege it has been employing against the coastal sliver.

Such drone strikes have been a regular occurrence throughout the forces’ unyielding solidarity operations in support of Gaza that began shortly after "Israel" launched the war.

The operations have also witnessed the servicemen firing numerous missiles, including hypersonic ballistic variants, against critical "Israeli" targets such as Ben Gurion, the entity’s busiest airport.

The forces, meanwhile, issued a clarion call for the world’s Arab and Muslim nations to hold pro-Palestinian protests in the coming days.

“Yemen, its leadership, people, and army, call on all people of the Arab and Islamic nation to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people,” the Armed Forces said.

“They also call for pressure to lift the blockade and end the starvation and deprivation” that was being enforced against more than two million Gazans, the statement concluded.