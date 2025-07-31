FBI Boss Uncovers Burned Evidence Tied to “Russiagate” Hoax

By Staff, Agencies

FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered multiple bags containing thousands of sensitive documents related to the Trump-Russia investigation in a hidden room at FBI headquarters in Washington, sources familiar with the matter told the New York Post and Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Among the documents reportedly found inside a sensitive compartmented information facility [SCIF] at the J. Edgar Hoover Building was a classified 29-page annex to special counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which has never been publicly released.

The annex allegedly contains a foreign intelligence warning suggesting that the FBI intended to promote claims of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” one source said, describing the information as predicting the bureau’s actions “with alarming specificity.”

The release, the source added, “will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia.”

Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI's probe into alleged Trump-Russia ties, was based on the unverified Steele Dossier, reportedly funded by the Clinton campaign. In 2023, Special Counsel John Durham found the FBI and DOJ failed their mission by using biased evidence to justify surveillance.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard released a report alleging the Obama administration twisted intel to falsely link Trump to Russia, calling it a “treasonous conspiracy.”

Top Obama-era intel officials, including Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and Rice, were implicated in the plot. Brennan and Clapper denied the claims, insisting Russia still influenced voter opinions, even if it didn’t tamper with vote tallies

The classified annex is being prepared for release to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley [R-Iowa], who is expected to make it available to the public in due course.

Trump, when asked about the discovery on Wednesday, said: “I want everything to be shown.”