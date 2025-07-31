IRG: Geography of Iran’s Response Could Shift If Attacked Again

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, issued a stark warning to "Israel" following threats by "Israeli" officials of further aggression targeting Iran.

"Iran's reactions will be more devastating than what was seen before... It is quite clear to us that the recent statements by the leaders of the Zionist entity are because of their fear of Iran’s national solidarity and the country’s missile power," said Naeini.

His remarks were delivered on Wednesday in response to the threatening language used by "Israeli" officials and highlighting their perceived anxiety over Iran's unity and military strength.

Referencing the recent 12-day war waged by "Israel" and the US against Iran, he emphasized that "Iran’s responses in this war disrupted life in the small occupied territory, and the Zionist entity’s days were numbered," underscoring the impact of Iran's retaliatory actions and the perceived decline of the "Israeli" entity.

The IRG spokesperson warned that any further hostile actions targeting Iran's security would result in the enemy suffocating within the occupied territories.

He further pointed out how "Israel", which had previously begged for a ceasefire through intermediaries after being overwhelmed by Iran's missile strikes, was now making empty threats and blustering about renewed aggression.

"If the Zionist entity launches a new attack on powerful Iran, it will be up to us to decide how to end the new assault," Naeini emphasized.

"Sirens in the occupied territories will sound nonstop, and they will not have a chance to leave the shelters; they will experience more escape and displacement than the 12-day war," the IRG spokesperson concluded.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a stern warning, emphasizing that Iran would not accept any additional acts of aggression and vowing a forceful retaliation should there be another attack on its nuclear installations like the recent US-"Israeli" strike.

In a firm statement shared on X, Araghchi underscored that Iran, as a nation with a 7,000-year history, refuses to accept threats or coercion, asserting that "Iranians have never bowed down before any foreigners and respond only to respect."