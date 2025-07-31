75th Gaza Detainee Martyred behind “Israeli” Bars

By Staff, Agencies

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society [PPS] announced the martyrdom of Sayel Rajab Abu Nasr, a 60-year-old detainee from Gaza, who had been arrested by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] since November 2023, shortly after "Israel" unleashed its war on the Strip.

The commission and the PPS stressed that the mass arrest of Gaza's residents by the “Israeli” forces remains one of the most urgent humanitarian issues, exposing unprecedented crimes committed under occupation.

In a joint statement, the two organizations listed some of the "Israeli" crimes committed against Palestinian detainees during the war on Gaza, including torture, starvation, medical neglect, and sexual assault.

They added that over the past several months, testimonies from Gaza detainees have revealed some of the most harrowing and extreme accounts of systematic, real-time abuse.

They emphasized that the martyrdom of Abu Nasr adds to the record of "'Israel's' brutal system, which operates around the clock through a series of systematic crimes aimed at killing detainees."

The joint statement emphasized that these crimes constitute yet another aspect of the ongoing genocide committed by the occupation and a continuation of it.

The organizations said confirmations of Gaza detainee martyrs rely solely on IOF reports, as "Israel" withholds bodies and conceals details of their martyrdom.

The groups said the IOF manipulates reports and gives conflicting info, pushing Palestinian institutions to seek answers through "Israeli" courts.

They stressed that torture has been the main cause behind the martyrdom of most detainees since the genocide, alongside worsening medical neglect, deliberate starvation, and systematic sexual violence.

The organizations confirmed that with Abu Nasr’s martyrdom, the number of Palestinian detainees martyred since October 7 has reached 75, including 46 documented detainees from Gaza.

According to groups 312 detainee martyrdoms have been documented since 1967, marking this as the deadliest period with the harshest conditions in detainee history.

As of early July 2025, over 10,800 Palestinians are held in "Israeli" prisons—excluding those in “Israeli” occupation forces-run military camps.

Among these are 48 women, 440+ child detainees, and 3,600+ Palestinians held indefinitely under administrative detention, and 2,454 Gaza detainees branded as "unlawful combatants" by "Israel".