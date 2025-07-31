Trump Warns Medvedev Against Rhetoric on Ukraine, Calls Him ‘Failed’ Leader

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, warning him to “watch his words” and accusing him of stepping into “very dangerous territory”.

The sharp exchange came after Medvedev, currently the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, dismissed Washington’s efforts to pressure Moscow into peace talks over the Ukraine conflict.

Responding to calls by US officials, including Senator Lindsey Graham, for negotiations or harsher sanctions, Medvedev asserted that it was not for Trump or any American official to decide when Moscow should negotiate.

Trump, in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, fired back, criticizing both Russia and India over what he called their “dead economies” and reserving particular ire for Medvedev.

“Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump wrote.

Medvedev replied by mocking Trump’s “nervous” reaction and claimed it validated Russia’s current policies. He also criticized what he called Trump’s “theatrical ultimatums,” warning that pressure tactics could escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed states.

“Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!” Medvedev said, invoking Trump’s trademark nickname for President Joe Biden.

Despite rhetoric from both sides, Russian officials continue to maintain that they aim to achieve their military goals in Ukraine, either through force or diplomacy.

However, Moscow claims meaningful negotiations remain unlikely due to what it sees as Kiev’s uncompromising stance.