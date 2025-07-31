US Senate Rejects Sanders’ Bid to Block Arms Sales to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate on Wednesday voted down a resolution aimed at halting American arms sales to "Israel", exposing deepening divisions among Democrats and mounting frustration over "Israel’s" conduct in Gaza.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ resolution to block arms to "Israel" failed 27–70, amid growing concern over Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis and ongoing aggression.

“This resolution is absolutely necessary because the United States will have no credibility in the international community if we don’t stand up against this,” said Sanders, an Independent, during floor debate.

The vote reflects a growing rift within the Democratic Party. While the effort failed, it drew support from 12 senators who had not previously voted to limit US arms sales to "Israel", indicating shifting political sentiment.

This was Sanders’ third attempt since late 2024 to block arms sales to “Israel”, citing harm to Palestinian civilians and legal violations. The resolution aimed to halt a $676 million transfer of bombs, guidance kits, and assault rifles.

Sanders argued that continued arms sales would "clearly violate" US legal requirements, given that Washington-supplied weapons have been used in attacks that killed thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Among the new supporters were key figures previously aligned with pro-"Israel" policies. Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, said he could no longer support Netanyahu.

"I had just had it," King stated. “I kept expecting that 'Israel' would wake up and realize what an awful thing they were perpetuating... They just continued to not do it, and I just reached the point where enough was enough.”

Several senators shifted their stance since April, including Jeanne Shaheen, Jack Reed, Patty Murray, Tammy Baldwin, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and others—signaling a notable change in Senate sentiment. Support for a Sanders-led resolution rose from 15 in April to 19 by November 2024.

The resolution followed growing global pressure on "Israel”, with Trump disputing Netanyahu’s denial of Gaza’s hunger crisis. Britain, France, and others warned they may recognize Palestine if conditions don’t improve.

Despite defeat, Sanders' push to reassess US foreign military sales to "Israel" has gained momentum, signaling that scrutiny over Washington’s role in the Gaza war is far from over.