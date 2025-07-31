“Israel” Murders Nearly 90 Palestinians in Gaza as Starvation Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed in fresh “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 71 civilians who were seeking humanitarian aid, as the occupying entity intensifies its devastating war amid growing international condemnation.

According to medical sources cited by the Gaza Government Media Office on Wednesday, 51 people were martyred and over 648 others injured when “Israeli” forces opened fire on civilians heading toward the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, where aid trucks were expected to arrive.

Separately, 20 more Palestinians seeking aid were murdered in “Israeli” assaults near the Morag corridor, as reported by Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

An additional 15 civilians were killed in “Israeli” airstrikes across various parts of the territory. Among the victims was Palestinian photojournalist Ibrahim Mahmoud Hajjaj, 35, who was killed in an “Israeli” raid on Gaza City.

These attacks come amid worsening famine conditions in Gaza, particularly affecting children and the elderly. Aid organizations and health officials have warned of an alarming increase in deaths due to starvation.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reported that roughly 1,200 elderly Palestinians have died in the past two months due to “Israel’s” starvation policy, malnutrition and lack of access to medical care. The group noted that the true death toll is likely far higher, as hundreds of elderly people arrive daily at hospitals and clinics in states of extreme exhaustion, desperately seeking nutritional support.

The United Nations has stated that Gaza requires between 500 and 600 aid trucks per day to meet basic humanitarian needs. However, only 269 trucks have been allowed to enter the territory over the past four days. “The trickle of humanitarian assistance does not reach the majority of the population,” said Adnan Abu Hasna, spokesman for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“Israel” launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following a large-scale operation by the Hamas resistance in retaliation for the regime’s escalating crimes against Palestinians. Despite its immense destruction, “Israel” has failed to meet its stated objectives of eliminating Hamas and rescuing captives held in Gaza.

To date, “Israel” has killed 60,138 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured at least 146,269 others. The occupation’s blockade and systematic denial of aid have pushed Gaza into the grip of mass starvation.