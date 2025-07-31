Trump Slams India and Russia: “They Can Take Their Dead Economies Down Together”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at India and Russia, saying the two countries “can take their dead economies down together,” while announcing new 25% tariffs on Indian goods and criticizing New Delhi’s economic ties with Moscow.

In a post shared late Wednesday on his Truth Social platform, Trump dismissed concerns over India’s growing trade with Russia. “I don’t care what India does with Russia,” he wrote. “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high—among the highest in the world.”

Despite Trump’s claims, official Indian government data shows that bilateral trade between India and the US reached $131.8 billion in the 2024–25 fiscal year, with New Delhi enjoying a $41.18 billion surplus. Russia’s trade with the US has been significantly smaller, with exports to America totaling just $3.27 billion in 2024, according to UN Comtrade figures.

Trump’s remarks come as part of a broader push against BRICS, the economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others. “India is a member of BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that is anti-United States,” Trump said, citing this as a justification for the new tariffs.

The former president also directed harsh words at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, calling him “the failed former President of Russia who thinks he is still President.” Trump warned Medvedev to “watch his words,” adding, “He’s entering very dangerous territory.”

Medvedev’s response came via X [formerly Twitter], where he commented on Trump’s earlier promise to end the war in Ukraine within ten days if re-elected. “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war,” Medvedev said, adding, “Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

The escalating rhetoric reflects growing tensions between Washington and BRICS nations, particularly as India deepens its cooperation with Russia despite Western sanctions.