- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Pezeshkian: No Power Can Bring A United Iran to Its Knees
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that no power will be able to bring the Iranian people to their knees, and no obstacle can hinder their progress as long as they maintain their unity and coherence.
Speaking in a ceremony in the city of Zanjan on Thursday, Pezeshkian hailed the “honorable” and strong defense of the Iranian people, police, and security forces, as well as missile scientists, during 12 days of Israeli-US acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic in June.
He appreciated the great efforts made by the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], during the imposed war.
"Despite all the enemies’ threats and pressure, these forces …defeated both the Zionist entity [which was equipped] with Iron Dome as well as the United States, which enjoyed all its advanced military equipment, and targeted them with their missiles,” the Iranian president said.
Pezeshkian emphasized that the Iranian nation and Armed Forces defended national sovereignty despite facing harsh sanctions.
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the recent 12-day war revealed the strength and determination of the Iranian nation, and showed the world the unmatched firmness of the Islamic Republic’s foundation.
He said the war served as an occasion for the Islamic Republic to display its willpower and capabilities, stressing that the root cause of enmity toward Iran lies in the nation’s “faith, knowledge, and unity.”
Comments
- Related News