’Israel’s’ ’Cowardly’ Assassination of Haniyeh Reinforced Resistance: Hamas
By Staff, Agencies
Hamas says "Israel’s" “treacherous and cowardly” assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former head of the resistance group's political bureau, strengthened the resilience of the Palestinian people against the occupation.
Hamas released a statement on Thursday, marking the first anniversary of "Israel’s" killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital of Tehran after he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on July 31, 2024, that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in Tehran. "Israel" acknowledged that it killed Haniyeh while he was in Tehran last July.
In its statement, Hamas said time has proven that the policy of assassinating Hamas leaders only reinforced commitment to national rights and principles, and increased struggle and resistance until the occupiers are expelled from Palestinian land and its sacred sites.
The martyrdom was not a passing incident, but rather a turning point that demonstrated how resistance leaders stand at the very heart of the struggle and offer their loved ones in the path of resistance, just as a number of Haniyeh’s children and grandchildren were also killed, it added.
Hamas further stressed its commitment to Haniyeh’s call to designate August 3 as a national and international day to support Palestine.
