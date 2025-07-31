Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

Intensified ’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Multiple Locations Across Southern Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

Intensified ’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Multiple Locations Across Southern Lebanon and Bekaa Valley
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A series of intensified "Israeli" airstrikes have struck several areas across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, escalating tensions in the region.

A Zionist airstrike targeted the Al-Shaara area on the outskirts of Nabi Sheet in the eastern mountain range of the Bekaa.

The outskirts of Al-Nasiriya witnessed multiple airstrikes, including a specific strike in the Talat Al-Sandouq area.

New airstrikes also hit the Janta hills near the Lebanese-Syrian border, further escalating security concerns.

The town of Masa in the eastern mountain range of the Bekaa was targeted in a recent "Israeli" airstrike.

The Khardali road toward Marjayoun in southern Lebanon experienced airstrikes, while an "Israeli" warplane conducted an airstrike on the outskirts of Brital in the Bekaa region.

Additionally, four separate airstrikes were launched targeting the Jarmak–Mahmoudiyah area in southern Lebanon.

No immediate reports on casualties or the extent of damage have been confirmed. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation closely amid heightened fears of further escalation.

Lebanon South Lebanon BekaaValley airstrikes zionist aggression

Comments

  1. Related News
Intensified ’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Multiple Locations Across Southern Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

Intensified ’Israeli’ Airstrikes Target Multiple Locations Across Southern Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

6 hours ago
Sheikh Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah Means Handing Lebanon to “Israel”

Sheikh Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah Means Handing Lebanon to “Israel”

one day ago
US Pressures Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah before ’Israeli’ Withdrawal: Report

US Pressures Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah before ’Israeli’ Withdrawal: Report

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyred Cmdr. Sayyed Fouad Shokor

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver A Speech at Memorial of Martyred Cmdr. Sayyed Fouad Shokor

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 31-07-2025 Hour: 07:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot