Slovenia Becomes First EU State to Ban Arms Trade with “Israel” Over Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

In a landmark move amid growing global outrage over the Gaza war, Slovenia has become the first European Union member to ban all arms trade with the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

The decision—announced Thursday—prohibits the import, export and transit of weapons and military equipment to and from the entity, marking a major escalation in European support for Palestinian rights.

The Slovenian government said the ban was a direct response to the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the European Union’s failure to take decisive action.

Prime Minister Robert Golob emphasized Slovenia’s commitment to international law and human rights, stating: “Responsible states must act, even if it means stepping ahead of others.”

The government’s statement sharply criticized the ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling it “a complete denial of humanitarian access” and “a conscious prevention of basic conditions for survival”.

It warned that people in Gaza are “dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food, and basic healthcare,” placing the moral burden on countries to act independently when international institutions fail.

The arms ban follows Slovenia’s 2024 recognition of the State of Palestine and a recent ban on the entry of two far-right “Israeli” ministers accused of incitement against Palestinians.

The government also announced plans to implement further national measures against the “Israeli” government in the coming weeks, citing “serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

Slovenia’s move aligns it with a growing bloc of countries—such as Ireland, Spain and Norway—that are pursuing diplomatic and legal action to isolate Israel over its war on Gaza. The trend reflects an emerging European shift toward holding the entity accountable for what many now describe as genocide.

Since October 7, 2023—when Hamas launched its unprecedented retaliatory operation against the “Israeli” entity—Tel Aviv has waged a relentless campaign on Gaza, killing over 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injuring nearly 147,000.

A severe blockade has pushed Gaza into mass starvation, while the entity continues to block humanitarian aid from entering the besieged territory.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza. The apartheid entity also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

By banning military ties with the “Israeli” entity, Slovenia has taken a historic step that could reshape the EU’s approach to the war on Gaza—potentially pressuring other member states to follow suit.