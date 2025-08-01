Iran Slams “Israeli” Knesset Speaker as ‘Disgrace to Humanity’ for Denying Gaza Starvation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned the “Israeli” Knesset speaker on Thursday, calling him a “disgrace to humanity” over his denial of the starvation crisis gripping children in Gaza.

“Criminal Knesset speaker claims the starvation of Gaza’s children is ‘fake news.’ Shame on you!” Qalibaf wrote on X. He emphasized that the world is “witnessing the greatest #Genocide in history” perpetrated by the “Israeli” entity.

Citing four United Nations reports confirming the widespread famine and genocidal acts in Gaza, Qalibaf refuted the Knesset speaker’s denial. “Are UN experts, UNICEF and aid organizations lying, while only you tell the truth? You are a disgrace to humanity,” he stated.

Qalibaf had earlier addressed the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, where he likened the “Israeli” entity to the “Nazis of the 21st century,” presenting images of emaciated Palestinian children suffering from hunger under siege.

In response, the Knesset speaker lashed out, angrily dismissing the starvation claims and condemning The New York Times for publishing one of the distressing images, while completely ignoring the United Nations’ findings.

According to humanitarian agencies, the death toll from starvation and malnutrition in Gaza has now reached at least 155, including 89 children. Aid officials warn that the toll is likely to rise dramatically as the siege tightens and crossings remain closed.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization jointly warned that Gaza was “on the brink of a full-scale famine” and that “time is running out”.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 60,200 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been martyred, and over 146,000 others injured in the “Israeli” onslaught on Gaza.