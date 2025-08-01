Iran Rejects Western Assassination Claims as Cover for “Israeli” Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly rejected what it called “baseless and ridiculous” accusations from Western governments alleging that Tehran is involved in international assassination plots, dismissing the claims as a coordinated distraction from the ongoing “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei Kani denounced the joint statement issued Thursday by the United States, Canada and 12 European countries, describing it as a “blatant blame game” meant to shift global attention away from “the most pressing issue of our time—the genocide being committed by ‘Israel’ in occupied Palestine.”

“The United States, France, and the other signatories of this anti-Iran statement should themselves be held accountable for violations of international law, as they actively support and host violent groups and terrorist elements,” Baghaei said Friday.

He pointed to the recent US-“Israeli” attack on Iranian territory in June, as well as the genocidal campaign in Gaza, carried out with the “active backing or approving silence” of the 14 Western signatories.

Baghaei slammed the accusations as “blatant lies” rooted in a broader Iranophobia campaign, saying they represent an “escape forward” designed to pressure Iran while covering up Western complicity in “Israeli” war crimes.

He added that the countries behind the statement—Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US—must be held accountable for their “disgraceful and irresponsible behavior” that runs counter to international law and the UN Charter.

In their statement, the 14 countries accused Iranian intelligence of plotting to “kill, kidnap, and harass individuals” in Europe and North America—claims Tehran categorically denies.