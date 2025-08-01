Zelensky Urges Regime Change in Russia, Pushes Asset Seizures to ‘Defend the West’

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on Western governments to actively pursue regime change in Moscow, arguing it is the only way to prevent future “Russian aggression” beyond Ukraine.

His remarks were delivered during a virtual address marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Accords.

“I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war,” Zelensky said. “But if the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries.”

Zelensky also called for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, insisting they should be “put to work defending against Russian aggression.” He accused Western nations of not going far enough, warning that failure to act decisively would leave Europe vulnerable even after the war ends.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov marked the same occasion by accusing the West of betraying the Helsinki Accords’ principles of indivisible security, arguing that this betrayal is at the root of the ongoing conflict.

Lavrov warned that the European Union is sliding into what he described as a “Fourth Reich,” citing rising Russophobia and aggressive rearmament.

President Vladimir Putin, for his part, accused Western leaders of deceiving their populations to justify ballooning military budgets and conceal economic shortcomings.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims it intends to attack NATO or EU countries, calling such accusations “nonsense.” It says it remains open to peace talks, having engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations with Kiev. However, Russian officials contend that Ukraine and its backers show little interest in addressing the deeper causes of the war or the realities on the ground.

Russia has also questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy, as his five-year term expired in May 2024. He has refused to hold elections under martial law, prompting Moscow to warn that agreements signed under his name may not be legally binding and suggesting real authority now lies with Ukraine’s parliament.