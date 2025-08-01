Trump Admits Sanctions May Not Impact Putin, But Vows to Proceed

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump conceded on Thursday that US sanctions may not affect Russian President Vladimir Putin, but said his administration will move forward with punitive measures unless a peace deal in Ukraine is reached within ten days.

“We’re going to put sanctions. I don’t know that sanctions bother him,” Trump told reporters, acknowledging skepticism over their effectiveness. “They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don’t know if that has any effect, but we’re going to do it.”

Earlier in the week, Trump dramatically shortened his initial 50-day deadline for a Russia-Ukraine peace settlement to just ten days, warning of sweeping penalties if no agreement is reached. These could include 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions on countries doing business with Russia.

Trump also revealed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Russia following visits to Israel and Gaza. Though the timeline remains unclear, Witkoff has previously met with Putin during earlier diplomatic efforts.

John Kelley, the acting US envoy to the UN, confirmed Trump’s expectation of a ceasefire by August 8, as frustration mounts in Washington over Moscow’s negotiating stance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed Trump’s threat, stating, “We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Of course, a certain immunity has already developed.” He reiterated Moscow’s openness to peace talks—but only on terms that reflect Russia’s interests and the “new territorial realities.”

Since the 2014 coup in Kiev and the full-blown escalation in 2022, Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, facing over 10,000 restrictions—mostly from the US and EU. Putin has repeatedly insisted the sanctions have failed to cripple Russia’s economy or deter its long-term strategic goals.