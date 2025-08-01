Please Wait...

search
close

Ashoura 2025

 

  1. Home

American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling

American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling
folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

As the war on Gaza intensifies, public opinion in the United States has shifted dramatically. A clear majority of Americans now reject “Israel’s” military actions, with sharp disapproval cutting across political lines and generations.

The following data reflects growing disillusionment with both “Israel” and its leadership.

American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling

 

Israel UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling

American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling

one hour ago
Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

Gaza on the Brink: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding

8 days ago
Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

Systematic War of Thirst: Gaza’s Water Crisis Under “Israeli” Siege

9 days ago
Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

Georges Abdallah: The Longest-Held Political Prisoner in Europe

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 01-08-2025 Hour: 05:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot