- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
American Support for “Israel” Is Crumbling
folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
As the war on Gaza intensifies, public opinion in the United States has shifted dramatically. A clear majority of Americans now reject “Israel’s” military actions, with sharp disapproval cutting across political lines and generations.
The following data reflects growing disillusionment with both “Israel” and its leadership.
Comments
- Related News