Iran’s Demand for US War Compensation ‘Grounded in Precedent, Binding Norms’: Lawyer

By Staff, Agencies

An international lawyer and analyst says Iran’s demand that the United States compensate the country for losses incurred during the recent illegal aggression is “firmly grounded in precedent and binding norms.”

Reza Nasri commented Friday on X, a day after Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi demanded the U.S. explain its attack during talks and compensate Iran before resuming nuclear negotiations—an idea U.S. State Dept. spokesman Tommy Pigott called “ridiculous.”

Nasri slammed Washington’s “arrogant” reaction, saying what is truly ridiculous is the US mocking a demand that is firmly rooted in international law.

“Given Washington’s long-standing record of shielding itself and its allies from accountability, it is hardly surprising that the US would characterize the enforcement of international law as ‘ridiculous,’” he added.

“Yet under well-established international legal principles, Iran’s demand is firmly grounded in precedent and binding norms.”

The international lawyer said the US violated the prohibition on the use of force under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter as it joined the "Israeli" aggression.

He further emphasized that American and "Israeli" strikes were carried out without any valid claim of self-defense or Security Council authorization.

Nasri also noted that the International Court of Justice has consistently affirmed the right to reparation, citing the Nicaragua v. United States case (1986) and the Corfu Channel case (1949) as examples.