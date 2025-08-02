“Israeli” Captives Are Starving Too: Before I Die, bring Some Food into Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” captive held in Gaza has blamed “Israel’s” ongoing blockade of the besieged enclave for denying food to its population, including the captives themselves, saying they are starving alongside the rest of Gaza’s residents.

A visibly emaciated Rom Barslavski made the remarks in a video released Friday by the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

He lamented the entity’s near-total siege of Gaza for starving everyone, including the captives and the Gazan children, whose acutely malnourished bodies the captive said he saw on television every day.

“[The children of Gaza are] dying of hunger: Nothing but bones. With my own eyes, I see their children’s bones. It is not logical, and it is an abuse of innocent people,” Barslavski said.

“If it weren’t for the resistance fighters here, I would be dead,” he said, telling the “Israeli” officials, “You are not allowed to do this. I’m starting to die. They’re starting to insert food by tube. I’m dying.”

“Israel” began to intensify the siege to insufferable levels months ago in a move aimed at, what critics call, maximizing agony and fatalities among Gaza’s two-million-plus population.

Dozens of the captives have already been killed in “Israel's” indiscriminate strikes, and now, the starvation is taking its toll on them.

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, also released a similar footage showing a bony “Israeli” captive, berating “Tel Aviv” for using starvation as a weapon of war.

“They eat what we eat. They drink what we drink. The occupation has decided to starve them,” read the video’s caption.