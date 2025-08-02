Yemeni Strike Shatters “Israeli” Defenses, 4 Million Settlers into Shelters

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have targeted "Israel’s" most critical airport with another hypersonic ballistic missile in continued support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been subject to a genocidal war for nearly 22 months now.

The forces announced the operation in a statement on Friday, saying they had struck the “Ben Gurion” airport near the city of "Tel Aviv" with a “Palestine-2” projectile.

“The operation successfully achieved its goal, and caused more than four million Zionist invaders to flee to shelters, bringing the airport to a standstill,” they added.

The strike came as part of an aerial blockade that the servicemen have been imposing on the occupation entity to force it to end the war and a simultaneous near-total siege it has been imposing on Gaza.

The aerial blockade has seen the forces fire such missile variants towards the airport on many occasions.

Also on Friday, Italy and India’s national airlines said they had extended suspension of their flights to "Ben Gurion", respectively until September 30 and October 25.

Imposed in May, the blockade marked a notable escalation in the servicemen’s pro-Palestinian operations against sensitive and strategic "Israeli" targets that had begun shortly after the launch of the genocide on October 7, 2023.

Earlier, Doron Kadosh, an "Israeli" military correspondent, said the Yemeni forces had shot at least 15 missiles towards the occupied Palestinian territories over the past month. He said the figure equaled an average of one missile every two days.

According to Kadosh, the servicemen had launched approximately 67 ballistic missiles and 18 armed drones towards "Israeli" targets since March.

The Friday statement also noted that Yemeni forces were “monitoring the enemy's movements and its plan aimed to halt the Yemeni support front.”

They were referring to ferocious attacks that the "Israeli" entity has been staging against key Yemeni infrastructures as part of its efforts to force Sana’a into stopping the pro-Palestinian operations.

The servicemen, however, asserted that both they and the Yemeni people “are highly vigilant and fully prepared to confront all hostile movements until they are thwarted, just as other plans, conspiracies, and movements have failed during the past period.”