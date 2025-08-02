Trump Braced for Nuclear War with Moscow

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said he cannot treat any talk of nuclear weapons lightly and that the US must always be “totally prepared” for any potential confrontation,

His announcement came as a response to what he described as an inappropriate “threat” made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump explained his alleged order to deploy two nuclear submarines closer to Russian waters, saying the move was necessary to ensure national security.

“Well, we had to do that. We just have to be careful. A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate,” Trump said. “So, I do that on the basis of safety for our people. A threat was made by a former president of Russia, and we’re going to protect our people.”

Earlier Friday, Trump said he ordered two US nuclear subs to “appropriate regions” in response to Medvedev’s remarks, calling them “foolish and inflammatory” and warning that words can have serious consequences.

The clash escalated after Trump called Medvedev a “failed” leader and warned him to “watch his words.” Medvedev fired back, referencing Russia’s ‘Perimetr’ nuclear retaliation system and warning against pushing Moscow too far.

“And about India’s and Russia’s ‘dead economies’ and ‘entering very dangerous territory’ – well, let him remember his favorite movies about ‘the walking dead,’ as well as how dangerous the fabled ‘Dead Hand’ can be,” Medvedev wrote.

Though Russia has never officially confirmed the existence of the system, it is widely believed by Western analysts to serve as a last-resort deterrent in the event of a decapitating strike on the Russian leadership.

The White House and the Pentagon have not provided any further comments, and Trump’s claim about the submarine redeployment remains impossible to verify, since the exact locations and patrol areas of US nuclear submarines are among the military’s most closely guarded secrets.