Trump: Obama ‘Russiagate’ Hoax Mastermind

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated that his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and others involved in the so-called “Russiagate” affair should face serious consequences, accusing them of deliberately attempting to sabotage his presidency.

In a Friday interview with Newsmax, Trump responded to newly declassified material from the annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report, which ties Clinton’s 2016 campaign and senior Obama-era officials to a coordinated effort to link Trump to Russia.

“I think they should pay a price. By the way, it’s a very big price,” Trump said. “For that to have gone on – it’s one of the great scandals, I think, in the history of our country. I know it is.”

Trump accused Obama of personally approving and encouraging Clinton’s plan to fabricate Russia collusion claims, citing declassified documents released this week by Senator Chuck Grassley [R-Iowa].

“[Obama] knew about it. We have it cold. [Durham] has it in writing,” Trump said. “You could almost say that [Obama] was more of the mastermind. He heard what she was doing, and then he approved it – and not only approved it, he pushed it.”

Trump went on to describe the campaign as a “totally fake” conspiracy that inflicted immense damage on innocent people and on the country itself.

Asked whether Clinton should face consequences, Trump recalled choosing not to pursue criminal charges after his 2016 victory, despite pressure from supporters to “lock her up.”

“I had her right under the sights, and I told the people, ‘Look, you can’t do this to an ex-president’s wife.’ And I let Hillary off the hook,” he said. “And then I come in, and they did the same thing to me. The difference is, they meant it.”

Despite his calls for accountability, Trump emphasized that he would not interfere with the legal process. He said the decision on potential indictments would rest with Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom he praised as doing “a terrific job.”

The interview follows the declassification of documents by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which allege that Clinton operatives, with assistance from George Soros-linked organizations, orchestrated the Trump-Russia narrative and expected the FBI to play an active role in advancing it.