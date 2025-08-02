Witkoff Visits US-Backed Gaza Aid Sites

By Staff, Agencies

As "Israel’s" genocidal war on Gaza nears its 22nd month, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff visited the US-funded food distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF] amid ongoing "Israeli" attacks on starving Palestinians.

His visit coincided with reports from international agencies documenting a humanitarian catastrophe in which US- and "Israeli"-backed aid centers have become deadly zones of massacre rather than relief.

Since May 27, at least 1,373 Palestinians seeking food have been martyred, including 859 near GHF aid points and 514 along UN and NGO convoy routes, per the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The UN reported that most of these crimes were committed by the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF], adding that survivors describe scenes of chaos and indiscriminate fire targeting civilians queued for food.

GHF, launched in early 2025 and rapidly expanded under the IOF coordination, has effectively sidelined the UN’s established aid delivery system, replacing it with a militarized, US-endorsed alternative.

GHF’s operations began just as "Israel" partially eased a months-long blockade, and its distribution model has been condemned by aid workers for funneling desperate civilians into kill zones under the guise of relief.

Despite this, US Ambassador to "Israel" Mike Huckabee, who accompanied Witkoff on the trip, had only praise. He deflected responsibility for the life losses, blaming Hamas instead.

On Friday alone, 11 more Palestinians were martyred, including two near a GHF distribution point, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency.

The targeting follows a well-documented pattern of the IOF firing on civilians congregating around GHF trucks and aid convoys.

A report released the same day by Human Rights Watch [HRW] accused IOF of systematically using starvation as a weapon of war and deploying aid sites as strategic instruments of mass murder.

"'Israeli' forces are not only deliberately starving Palestinian civilians, but they are now gunning them down almost every day as they desperately seek food for their families," said Belkis Wille, HRW’s associate crisis and conflict director.

Even as these findings were made public, the IOF claimed its forces were simply present "to enable the orderly delivery of food," pledging yet another internal review — a routine that has followed each atrocity without consequence.

Witkoff’s visit also included meetings with Netanyahu, where the ongoing siege and "humanitarian efforts" were discussed alongside plans to eliminate all forms of Palestinian resistance.