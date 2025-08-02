Pezeshkian Honors Haniyeh, Backs Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has paid tribute to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on his martyrdom anniversary, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to the resistance amid the ongoing US-"Israeli" genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

One year ago, on the first day of my presidency, our official guest, the freedom-loving brother Ismail Haniyeh, was martyred by the hands of the Zionist entity. The war crimes of this entity in Gaza, Iran, and the region are a disgrace to humanity, Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“We remain steadfast in defending Iran and supporting the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. We honor the memory of our martyr guest,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran similarly issued a statement on Friday, marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Haniyeh by "Israel".

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran honors the memory of this great martyr and a long-time companion of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani, extending its congratulations and condolences to the Leader of the Revolution, the resilient people of Palestine, the family of Martyr Haniyeh, the Hamas movement, all resistance groups in Palestine and the region, and to all freedom-loving people worldwide,” read the statement.

It also strongly condemned the targeted martyrdom of the late Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, saying: “The assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran—while he was an official guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president—was a grave crime and a blatant violation of international law, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The statement further stressed that the path of Martyr Haniyeh and other martyrs of the resistance will continue with determination until the liberation of the oppressed Palestinian people from the yoke of the occupiers and the realization of their right to self-determination.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that, one year after the martyrdom of Haniyeh, the terrorist and criminal nature of this entity has become clearer than ever.

“The continuous military and political support from the United States and some other Western countries for this entity has turned them into accomplices and partners in the crimes committed, making them liable for international responsibility due to the genocide and war crimes perpetrated by 'Israel’.”