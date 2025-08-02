US, South Korea May Delay Joint Field Drills Amid Conciliatory Signals to North

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and South Korea are reportedly weighing a delay to some joint field training exercises scheduled for mid-August during the Ulchi Freedom Shield [UFS] drills—the first to take place under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

The potential postponement, officially attributed to extreme summer heat, is also being interpreted by some analysts as a signal of Seoul's more conciliatory posture toward North Korea.

On August 1, military officials confirmed that the allies would proceed with the command post exercise [CPX], a simulated war game conducted through computer-based scenarios. However, they are considering postponing approximately 10 out of 30–40 planned field training exercises [FTXs] until September or later.

Field drills directly connected to the CPX or those involving US military hardware are expected to proceed as scheduled. Still, South Korean defense officials noted that other drills remain flexible in their timing and have been deferred to the fall in past years due to operational concerns.

The discussion around postponement comes just days after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed adjusting the exercises as a goodwill gesture to the North.

His comments followed a July 28 statement from Kim Yo Jong—sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un—who denounced the joint drills as provocative.

While the Ministry of Defense insists that operational conditions are the primary factor, some analysts suggest the postponement aligns with a broader policy shift under the new administration.

Under President Moon Jae-in in 2018, FTXs were suspended, only resuming in 2022 after conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol took office.

To avoid escalating tensions, military officials from both nations have reportedly agreed to avoid publicizing the field drills during the UFS period. A final decision on the schedule will be made following close coordination between Washington and Seoul.