Russia Dismisses Trump’s Submarine Threat, Says US Vessels Already Tracked

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has downplayed US President Donald Trump’s claim that he ordered the repositioning of US nuclear submarines in response to “provocative” Russian rhetoric, saying there is no cause for alarm.

Viktor Vodolatsky, a senior lawmaker in Russia’s State Duma, told TASS that US submarines “have long been under control” and that Russian nuclear forces are fully aware of their movements.

“Let the two US subs sail. They’ve been in the crosshairs for a long time now,” he remarked, adding that no military response from Russia is needed. He also advocated for a strategic arms agreement to help reduce fears of a broader global conflict.

Trump made the submarine comments on his Truth Social platform, claiming he moved US subs after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued strong warnings toward Washington.

Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, urged against overreacting to Trump’s words.

“Trump reacts emotionally and spontaneously. US naval commanders were likely surprised by his remarks,” he told RBC TV, calling it rhetoric rather than policy.

The market reacted to the tensions, with the Moscow Exchange index falling nearly 1%, closing at 2,709.26 points by Friday evening.

In parallel diplomatic developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomed comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stressed the importance of avoiding direct US-Russia conflict.

Lavrov praised the stance, saying it shows a more balanced American approach compared to Europe’s push for Ukraine’s NATO membership.