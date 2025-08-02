Nicaragua Recognizes Russian Control of Four Former Ukrainian Regions

By Staff, Agencies

Nicaragua has officially recognized the incorporation of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye into the Russian Federation, deepening its alignment with Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The announcement was made by Nicaragua’s co-presidents, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, in an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin and circulated through local media.

In the letter, the Nicaraguan leaders expressed unwavering support for what they called Russia’s “heroic battle” against “Ukrainian neo-Nazism supported by NATO,” and extended solidarity to Russian families who have lost loved ones.

“We are certain of Russia’s victory… The victory of Russia is the victory of humanity,” the letter declared.

The statement confirmed Managua’s full recognition of the four regions annexed by Russia in 2022 following widely disputed referendums.

This marks another step in Nicaragua’s long-standing support for Moscow, which dates back to its 2014 recognition of Crimea as part of Russia after the Euromaidan coup.

Kiev reacted sharply, with Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry demanding official clarification. In a formal statement, the ministry warned that failure to refute the reports would be taken as confirmation, “with all the ensuing consequences.”

Despite sanctions imposed by Ukraine in 2020—after Managua opened a consulate in Crimea—Nicaragua has strengthened its ties with Russia, pursuing trade and economic cooperation with the annexed territories and showing no signs of retreating from its pro-Moscow stance.