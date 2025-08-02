Hamas Slams Trump’s Aid Theft Accusations As Baseless Lies

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement condemned US President Donald Trump for “'Israeli' lies and false claims” accusing the movement of looting and selling humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The movement asserted that Trump’s accusations are "baseless and lack any evidence," adding that they exonerate the criminal occupation and place blame on the victim.

Hamas added that such claims have been refuted by reports and testimonies from international organizations, including the United Nations, as well as by a recent internal investigation by the US Agency for International Development [USAID], which confirmed that there were no reports or data indicating aid theft by Hamas.

The group stated that “what is happening in Gaza, systematic starvation and genocide, is a direct result of the occupation’s US-backed policy, which uses food and medicine as weapons of war against more than two million people.”

Hamas called on the US administration to stop viewing the situation through an "Israeli" lens and to assume its moral and legal responsibilities by condemning the starvation tactics and unjust blockade imposed by “Israel” on the Palestinian people in Gaza, and to end its support for these crimes.

The group also reiterated its call for the US to support efforts to deliver aid safely and fully to all Palestinians without restrictions or conditions.

It further emphasized that distribution should be done through the United Nations and not via the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which it described as a trap that endangers the hungry and those in need.

Days ago, senior Hamas official Izzat Al-Rishq rejected US President Trump’s denial of famine in Gaza and his accusations of aid theft, saying they echo the "Israeli" occupation entity’s narrative and help justify its ongoing war of extermination against Palestinians.

Al-Rishq condemned Trump’s remarks for denying famine in Gaza, despite UN and international organizations reports and the martyrdom of dozens of children from starvation caused by the siege and blockade of aid.

Hamas denied aid theft allegations, citing a USAID probe finding no evidence from the US State Department, with Reuters confirming no reports of systematic theft.