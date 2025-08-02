FBI Opens First New Zealand Office, Angering China

By Staff, Agencies

FBI Director Kash Patel inaugurated a new standalone FBI office in Wellington on Thursday, marking the agency’s first direct presence in New Zealand.

The move aligns the country more closely with other members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Patel said the Wellington office aims to counter the "influence of the Chinese Communist Party" in the South Pacific Ocean, drawing a swift response from both Beijing and New Zealand officials.

In a video released by the US embassy, Patel emphasized that the new mission will support efforts to address challenges posed by China’s growing regional footprint.

FBI activities in New Zealand had been overseen from Australia since 2017.

Despite Patel’s remarks, New Zealand ministers who met with him quietly pushed back on his narrative, emphasizing joint efforts on non-political transnational issues.

In a government statement released on Thursday, they highlighted cooperation on crimes such as online child exploitation and drug trafficking, with no mention of China.

Foreign Minister Winston said, "When we were talking, we never raised that issue," referring to China.

Minister for the Security Services Judith Collins underscored the focus on law enforcement, telling reporters, "I don’t respond to other people’s press releases," when asked about Patel’s China-related comments.

Trade Minister Todd McClay also rejected the notion that the office opening was celebrated. "Well, I don’t think it was celebrated yesterday. I think there was an announcement and it was discussed," he said.

Beijing responded strongly to Patel’s statements. During a briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun condemned the remarks, warning against alliances aimed at containing China.

"China believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party," Guo said, adding, "Seeking so-called absolute security through forming small groupings under the banner of countering China does not help keep the Asia Pacific and the world at large peaceful and stable."

As the smallest partner in the Five Eyes alliance, New Zealand has long sought to maintain a delicate balance between its security partnerships and trade with China, its largest trading partner.