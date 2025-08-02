UN: Over 100 Gazans Killed by “Israeli” Forces in Two Days While Seeking Food

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has condemned the killing of more than 100 Palestinians by “Israeli” forces over a span of just two days in Gaza, as desperate civilians searched for food.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], hundreds more were injured along the routes of food convoys or near “Israeli”-controlled aid distribution points.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq highlighted the alarming toll on civilians, stating, “According to our human rights colleagues, more than 100 people were killed in the past two days alone, with hundreds of others injured along food convoy routes or near ‘Israeli’ militarized distribution hubs.”

He emphasized that civilians should never be forced to risk their lives in order to access food and reiterated the need for protection of non-combatants and the facilitation of large-scale humanitarian aid.

Haq further stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, driven by a months-long “Israeli” blockade, demands the immediate and unrestricted flow of aid.

“Humanitarians must also have rapid, safe, and unfettered access to deliver aid in a safe and dignified manner,” he said.

He added that the aid routes designated by “Israeli” authorities are often inadequate, dangerous and impassable.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] released a grim assessment earlier in the week, warning of imminent famine across Gaza.

The report cited widespread starvation, malnutrition and disease, noting that food consumption and nutrition indicators had reached their lowest levels since the onset of the war.

It concluded that famine thresholds have already been met in much of the territory, especially in Gaza City.

The IPC called for an immediate end to the blockade and a full restoration of food and aid distribution by the UN and other humanitarian agencies, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

The “Israeli” entity has enforced a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2, 2025—when it broke a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas—it has fully sealed all border crossings, preventing the entry of aid and worsening already dire conditions.

Since October 7, 2023, when the current “Israeli” assault began, over 60,332 Palestinians have been martyred and more than 147,643 wounded, the majority of them women and children.