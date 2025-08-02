- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
President Pezeshkian: Iran-Pakistan Trade Volume to Hit $10 Billion Annually
By Staff, Agencies
President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran and Pakistan plan to increase their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually.
Leading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian departed Tehran for Lahore on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Speaking before his departure, he noted that since the establishment of Pakistan, Tehran and Islamabad have maintained “good, sincere, and deep relations.”
“These relations are being implemented in the economic, scientific, cultural, and border areas,” he said, adding that a deep bond exists between the people of the two countries.
Pezeshkian noted that strengthening and developing border trade via land, air, and sea with Pakistan is one of the priorities of this trip.
“Through Pakistan, we can connect to the Silk Road between China and Pakistan, and this road can connect to Europe through Iran,” he said.
He said that security and border issues are of great importance to Iran and Pakistan, adding, “We strive to establish regional security through coordination between the two countries.”
The Iranian president also noted Pakistan's strong condemnation of the 12-day US-Israeli aggression and its firm support for Iran’s sovereignty and people.
Pezeshkian said the goal is to preserve Iran-Pakistan unity, warning that enemies seek to divide Muslims—a plan Muslim nations will defeat.
Comments
- Related News