Report Reveals ’Israel’s’ Intimidation Campaign Against ICC Chief to Thwart War Crimes Probe

By Staff, Agencies

An investigative report by Middle East Eye reveals an escalating intimidation campaign targeting British ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, aimed at halting his investigation into "Israeli" war crimes in Gaza.

According to the report, Khan was warned in May by British-"Israeli" lawyer Nicholas Kaufman—linked to Israeli PM Netanyahu’s adviser—to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, or face the destruction of both himself and the court.

The warning was delivered during a meeting at a Hague hotel attended by Khan and his wife, Shyamala Alagendra. Both described the encounter as a “clear threat.”

Kaufman allegedly proposed that Khan apply to reclassify the warrants as confidential and avoid pursuing further arrests, particularly against ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The threats came just weeks before sexual assault allegations against Khan surfaced—claims he strongly denies.

ICC investigators later closed two internal inquiries due to lack of cooperation from the accuser and found no misconduct.

Since February, Khan has been sanctioned by the US, which—like "Israel"—rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Last month, the US expanded sanctions to four ICC judges, warning that “all options are on the table” if the arrest warrants are not dropped.

On July 16, ICC judges rejected "Israel’s" request to suspend the warrants pending its appeal.

A Hague-based source told MEE the threats represent a broader effort to dismantle the ICC by states claiming to uphold international law, adding that Khan followed all legal procedures in issuing the warrants.

The warrants make Netanyahu and Gallant internationally wanted suspects, and ICC member states are legally obligated to arrest them—though few have acted on it.