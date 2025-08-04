Please Wait...

UN: ‘Israel’ Intentionally Targeting Aid Workers

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Human Rights Office [OHCHR] in the occupied Palestine has slammed the continued targeting of emergency workers in Gaza, amid "Israel’s" unrelenting strikes across the territory.

In a social media post on Sunday, the UN Human Rights Office said deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers may amount to war crimes.

The office highlighted an August 3 attack, where the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] targeted a Red Crescent facility, claiming one person and injuring at least three others.

The statement emphasized that humanitarian workers risk their lives to provide life-saving aid.

It called for an independent investigation into all civilian deaths in the war-torn territory.

 “To date, at least 49 PRCS and 136 Civil Defense members have been killed. These workers continue to engage in life-saving efforts, putting their own lives at risk,” the statement added.

“There must be an independent investigation into all killings of civilians. Deliberate killings of humanitarian workers may amount to war crimes,” it noted.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent, since the war began in Gaza, "Israel" has claimed 51 staff members and volunteers, including nearly 30 people who lost their lives while carrying out humanitarian duties.

The US-"Israeli" campaign of genocide, which began in October 2023, has so far claimed lives of about 60,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

