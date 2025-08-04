YAF Hits “Israeli” Targets in Yafa, Askalan, And Haifa

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced that their drone unit had carried out three precision military operations targeting sites belonging to the "Israeli" occupation, using three unmanned aerial vehicles.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that two of the strikes targeted military installations in Yafa and Askalan, while the third struck the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine.

According to Saree, the operations were launched in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, and in direct response to the ongoing genocide and starvation campaign being waged by the "Israeli" occupation against Gaza.

The attacks also come in retaliation for repeated incursions by "Israeli" settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the desecration of its sacred grounds.

"Yemen, its loyal people, faithful leadership, and resisting army, will not abandon its religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibilities toward the Palestinian people, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Gaza, which continues to suffer under a brutal siege and relentless aggression," Saree said.

He also warned that silence in the face of the genocide unfolding in Gaza is "a stain and a disgrace that will haunt this nation throughout its history," adding that such inaction will have severe consequences for all countries and peoples, whether sooner or later.

Saree concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to continue its support operations until the aggression stops and the blockade on Gaza is fully lifted.

"Israeli" media reported that sirens were heard in areas surrounding Gaza amid suspicions that a drone from Yemen had breached "Israeli" airspace.

This latest operation follows a steady escalation in Yemeni military activity targeting "Israeli" positions.

Over the past month, the YAF, led by Ansarullah, have launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at occupied territories. On August 1, they struck Lod Airport with a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile, disrupting air traffic and sending millions into shelters.

Yemen continues to assume a central role in the broader regional response to "Israel’s" war on Gaza. With each operation, Yemeni forces are reaffirming their alignment with the Palestinian cause and mounting pressure on the "Israeli" occupation at a time when it faces increasing global isolation.