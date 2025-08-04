Iran’s Army Chief: Our Missiles, Drones Unscathed, Combat-Ready

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami highlighted the country’s preparedness for military confrontation with the enemies with its unfaltering missile and drone capabilities.

Addressing a meeting of senior Army Ground Force commanders, Hatami said Iran emerged victorious in the recent war of aggression imposed by the Zionist entity although a number of Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians were martyred.

He said the "Israeli" enemy failed to achieve its objectives after Iran dealt serious blows to the enemy.

The commander emphasized that the missile and drone power of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains stable and well-kept as the country is fit for military operations. He added that the Armed Forces proceeded with counterattacks on the "Israeli" enemy until the very last moments before a ceasefire was imposed on the Zionist occupation.

The Army chief also pledged that Iran will press ahead with advancing its defense industries with dogged determination.