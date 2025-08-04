Iran’s Pezeshkian: Regional Unity Key to Action Against ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that “it is imperative for regional countries to achieve a consensus on plans to counter the Zionist entity’s acts of aggression.”

In comments at a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Iran and Pakistan share views on many regional and international developments.

“Tehran and Islamabad believe that the security of the nations are interrelated and the expansion of relations will be ensured through peace, stability, and calm,” he said.

Pezeshkian stated that he and the Pakistani prime minister have condemned the "Israeli" occupation’s inhuman crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, its relentless genocidal crimes in Gaza, and its flagrant acts of aggression across the region.

Iran and Pakistan stress that more effective and practical cooperation should be shaped through interaction among the regional countries, specifically the Muslim nations, to stand against the Zionist occupation, he noted.

Pezeshkian said "Israel’s" acts of aggression have highlighted the necessity of regional consensus against the "Israeli" law-breaking.

“We, the two countries, call on the international institutions and the United Nations Security Council to avoid double-standards and play an active role in preventing aggression against the member states, the spread of war, violation of the countries, and massacre of civilians,” the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian also expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government, parliament, political parties and clerics for standing by Iran during the "Israeli" and US war of aggression.