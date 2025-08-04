Vucic Hopes to Meet Putin in China During World War II Commemoration

By Staff, Agencies

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming trip to China, where both leaders are expected to attend a major World War II commemoration hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking during a visit to the village of Banstol on Sunday, Vucic said he will be in China from September 1 to 6 to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, which will culminate in a high-level ceremony on September 3.

“They told me that Putin will probably be there, and that maybe I’ll meet with him,” he told Serbian outlet Tanjug.

Vucic also revealed that he was invited to stay in Beijing for a diplomatic dinner scheduled for September 5, where a number of world leaders are expected.

“They announced to me that there will be a dinner on the 5th in particular, and the 3rd is for Xi Jinping, where everyone will be,” he said. “I hear that maybe [US President Donald] Trump will come, I’m not sure.”

This potential meeting would follow Vucic’s May visit to Moscow, where he attended Russia’s Victory Day celebrations despite health issues that had forced him to cancel a meeting with Trump in Florida.

The trip was seen as a sign of Serbia’s ongoing partnership with Russia and was made in defiance of pressure from Brussels. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also attended the Moscow event, despite EU criticism.

During his meeting with Putin in May, Vucic reiterated Serbia’s commitment to long-term energy cooperation with Russia.

Unlike most European states, Serbia has refused to impose sanctions on Moscow or openly align with Ukraine.

Vucic has repeatedly stated that the EU continues to pressure Belgrade to abandon its policy of neutrality and distance itself from Russia — a stance he has resisted so far.